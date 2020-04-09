Chiranjeevi Reveals The Real Reason Behind Trisha Krishnan’s Exit From Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set for his 152nd film, which is titled as Acharya. Ever since the announcement of Chiru 152 was made, the film has been catching everyone's attention for various reasons. Amidst all, the major reason why Acharya has been in the news is for its leading lady.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was finalised to play the female lead in Acharya, however, she later opted out of the film due to some creative differences. In her tweet, Trisha mentioned that she realised certain factors seemed 'different' than what was 'discussed' with her earlier. However, Megastar Chiranjeevi recently revealed the real reason behind Trisha's exit from Acharya.

During a media interaction, Chiranjeevi said, "I asked my team if they had any issue with Trisha Krishna. My daughter Sushmita was ready with her outfits. I was shocked when I heard the news about her exit. Later, I came to know that she signed Mani Ratnam's project and allotted bulk dates for the project. Hence, she walked out of my movie Acharya. No one from the team of Acharya had creative differences with Trisha Krishnan."

Well, Kajal Aggarwal has replaced Trisha Krishnan and will be playing the love interest of Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The latest buzz also suggests that Ram Charan will play a cameo in the film. Notably, Mahesh Babu was earlier offered to play a brief role in Chiru 152. However, due to his high remuneration, the makers preferred not to take him in the film.

Also Read : Kajal Aggarwal Signed Chinrajeevi's Acharya Without Reading The Script?

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is bankrolled by Cherry and Niranjan Reddy. The film is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this film too might get delayed, like many others.