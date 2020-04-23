Chiranjeevi’s First Salary Revealed And It Will Raise Your Eyebrows

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood for quite a long time now. The actor has reportedly charged around Rs 40 to 50 crore remuneration for a film. Moreover, he also gets a profit share from his film. Despite being a part of the top 10 highest paid Telugu actors, Chiranjeevi has worked for free in the initial days of his career.

Chiranjeevi started his career in Telugu film industry with the film Punadhirallu in 1979. However, Pranam Khareedu was released earlier in the theatres. As per the report published in a leading portal, Chiranjeevi did not get any remuneration for his first two films. In today's time, where newcomers charge a bomb for their first film, actors like Chiranjeevi had worked for free. It shows how passionate these actors are towards their work.

The report further stated that after working in two movies for free, Chiranjeevi got Rs 1116 as the first salary for his third film, Mana Voori Pandavulu. The film was directed by Bapi and it was about the struggle against the feudal system. Mana Voori Pandavulu was the remake of Kannada film Paduvaarallu Pandavaru. In 1980, it was also remade in Hindi with the title Hum Paanch, which stars Mithun Chakraborty.

Chiranjeevi played a supporting role in Mana Voori Pandavulu, in which Krishnam Raju played the lead role. After earning Rs 1116 as the first remuneration, Chiranjeevi gave it to his parents like an ideal son.

Also Read : Chiranjeevi On His Future Projects After Acharya: I Can Rediscover And Reinvent Myself

Coming back to the present, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in his 152nd film, Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Chiru 152 stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role and Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo. Acharya is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.