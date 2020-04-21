    For Quick Alerts
      Chiranjeevi On His Future Projects After Acharya: I Can Rediscover And Reinvent Myself

      Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to feature in his 152nd film, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting of Acharya was in full-swing, but due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak and extension of lockdown, the shooting has been put on hold. The actor is currently busy overseeing the formalities of Corona Crisis Charity, which is a special committee formed to offer financial assistance to daily wage workers and other lower-income groups in the Tollywood industry.

      Chiranjeevi is also teaming up with young directors post Acharya. Speaking about his future projects to a TV channel, the Megastar said, "I can rediscover and reinvent myself when I'm working with young filmmakers. Similarly, they also strive to project me in a new dimension on the silver screen. I feel inspired by their new thoughts and ideas." (sic)

      "I'm planning to remake 'Lucifer' with Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy. Similarly, I will do a film with Bobby and Meher Ramesh. Recently, I met new-gen directors like Sukumar, Harish Shankar and Parasuram at my house and discussed scripts and several topics. However, I will only make an official announcement on my next project after wrapping up 'Acharya'," 64-year-old Chiranjeevi added.

      Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead, Ram Charan in a cameo appearance and Regina Cassandra in a special dancer number with Chiranjeevi. The film will showcase Chiranjeevi as a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. The music of Acharya will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
