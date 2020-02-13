Dil Raju Wedding: Things You Need To Know About His Wife & Marriage

Tollywood's star producer Dil Raju's wife Anitha passed away on March 11, 2017, due to fatal cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. His daughter Hanshita Reddy is also married. Hence, after spending three years alone, Dil Raju has reportedly decided to get married again.

As per reports, the 49-year-old Dil Raju is getting married to a 30-year-old unmarried Brahmin lady. The wedding is taking place on February 15, 2020, in Dubai. Dil Raju's wedding will be attended by only his close family members and friends. Apart from that, the reception will take place in Hyderabad which will be attended by limited guests.

Talking about Dil Raju's soon-to-be-wife, the woman is said to be a family friend. In fact, after seeing his loneliness, the producer's family and friends suggested him to marry again. The lady is in no way connected with the film industry.

Meanwhile, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab which is Pink's Telugu remake under his Sri Venkateswara Creations Banner. The producer is also venturing into Bollywood production with Jersey remake starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read : Producer Dil Raju Upset With Rashmika Mandanna? Drops Her From A Movie?