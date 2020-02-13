    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dil Raju Wedding: Things You Need To Know About His Wife & Marriage

      By
      |

      Tollywood's star producer Dil Raju's wife Anitha passed away on March 11, 2017, due to fatal cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. His daughter Hanshita Reddy is also married. Hence, after spending three years alone, Dil Raju has reportedly decided to get married again.

      As per reports, the 49-year-old Dil Raju is getting married to a 30-year-old unmarried Brahmin lady. The wedding is taking place on February 15, 2020, in Dubai. Dil Raju's wedding will be attended by only his close family members and friends. Apart from that, the reception will take place in Hyderabad which will be attended by limited guests.

      Dil Raju

      Talking about Dil Raju's soon-to-be-wife, the woman is said to be a family friend. In fact, after seeing his loneliness, the producer's family and friends suggested him to marry again. The lady is in no way connected with the film industry.

      Meanwhile, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab which is Pink's Telugu remake under his Sri Venkateswara Creations Banner. The producer is also venturing into Bollywood production with Jersey remake starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

      Also Read : Producer Dil Raju Upset With Rashmika Mandanna? Drops Her From A Movie?

      Read more about: dil raju producer dil raju
      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X