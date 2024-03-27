Family Star Trailer Release Date & Time: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Film's Peek Ready; Expectations Soar

Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
Trailer
Release
Date
&
Time:
Family
Star
is
the
upcoming
romantic
family
drama
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
lead
pair.
The
movie
is
currently
finishing
up
the
post-production
formalities.
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
marks
the
second
association
of
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
after
'Geetha
Govindam.'
The
duo
is
very
much
in
need
of
a
box
office
success
after
their
previous
films
didn't
do
well.
The
Family
Star
movie's
teaser
and
three
lyrical
videos
of
the
songs
struck
a
chord
with
the
fans
of
the
actors
as
well
as
movie
lovers,
who
are
now
eagerly
waiting
for
the
theatrical
release.
As
the
release
date
was
officially
announced
as
April
5,
the
theatrical
trailer
is
now
ready
to
enthrall
the
film
buffs.
Family
Star
Trailer
Release
Date
&
Time
The
movie's
producer
and
director
have
decided
to
drop
Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star
trailer
on
March
28.
The
time
of
the
trailer
release
will
be
revealed
shortly.
With
this
epic
combination
coming
together
again,
coupled
with
the
success
streak
Mrunal
Thakur
is
enjoying
right
now
in
Tollywood,
all
eyes
are
set
on
'The
Family
Star'
movie.
Family
Star
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
and
Ajay
Ghosh
among
others
as
pivotal
characters.
Family
Star
Crew
Funded
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner,
Family
Star
is
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
K
U
Mohanan
is
working
as
the
cinematographer
and
Marthand
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:42 [IST]