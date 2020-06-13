Hansika Motwani Set To Get Hitched To A Businessman Amid COVID-19? Desamuduru Actress Opens Up!

Hansika Motwani is unarguably the most charming actress of the south. The diva has indeed won the hearts of the audience with her acting tactics and eternal smile. With news emerging about weddings and engagements of the south stars, the 28-year-old Hansika recently grabbed the attention of the masses by entering the list, but with a little twist. Wondering what it is? Well, of lately, reports were rife that the actress will tie the knot with a businessman.

Apparently, an entertainment portal reported that the Desamuduru actress is getting hitched in a couple of days amid COVID-19. It was said that the wedding would be a low-key affair with only close relatives in attendance.

Amusingly, Hansika too didn't know about the news of her own wedding, to which she reacted jovially. The actress with the laughing emoji wrote, "Rubbish! Omg who is he????" To a netizen who asked why she hasn't informed him about the wedding, she wrote that she also got to know about it through the tweet. She wrote, "Because I also just got to know."

Because I also just got to know 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Hansika (@ihansika) June 11, 2020

Talking about Hansika's personal life, both the actress and her ex Simbu had earlier confirmed their relationship on Twitter. She had tweeted, "Been hearing to many rumours about my life personal life, so jus wana clear. Yes! I'm seeing Str. Hence I wouldn't like to talk about my personal life." Later, the duo parted ways for reasons unknown, and came together for their film Maha, wherein Simbu featured in an extended cameo. There were also rumours of their patch-up then.

On the professional front, Hansika will next be seen in Partner starring Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role. Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the sci-fi movie's shoot has been halted, for now, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

