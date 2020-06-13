Chiyaan 60: The Vikram-Dhruv Starrer To Start Rolling Amidst Lockdown?

Chiyaan 60, the recently announced project will bring the father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the first time together on the silver screen. The project, which is directed by the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj was officially announced by the cast and crew members through their respective social media pages, recently.

Interestingly, Chiyaan 60 is now all set to emerge as the first Tamil film to start rolling amidst lockdown. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Vikram-Dhruv starrer will start rolling by the end of June or beginning of July 2020. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial will be completely shot at the various locations of Chennai city and its outskirts.

The sources suggest that the makers have already made the arrangements to get permission from authorities to kickstart the shooting with all necessary precautionary measures. The pre-production of Chiyaan 60 is also said to be progressing on full swing. Thus, it has been confirmed that the Vikram-Dhruv starrer will be the first big-budget Tamil project to go on floors amidst lockdown.

According to the sources close to the project, Chiyaan 60 is said to be a gangster flick that is narrated in the backdrop of Chennai city. Vikram appears as the central character in the Karthik Subbaraj project, while Dhruv Vikram essays an equally important role. The highly anticipated project marks both Vikram and Dhruv's first collaboration with Karthik, who is one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the Tamil film industry.

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of Chiyaan 60. Anirudh Ravichander, the young talent has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the project. The Vikram-Dhruv Vikram starrer is produced by Lalit Kumar, under his home banner Seven Screen Studio.

