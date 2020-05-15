Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Tollywood Celebs Wish iSmart Shankar Actor

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni turned 32 today, and on this special day, the actor will be celebrating his quarantine birthday with his family. Ram is currently riding high on the success after giving a big hit like iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The 32-year-old actor has been known for his acting and amazing dancing skills. On his birthday, fans started trending the hashtags #HappyBirthdayRamPothineni and #HappyBirthdayRAPO.

Apart from fans, Tollywood celebs also took to Twitter and Instagram and wished Ram Pothineni on his 32nd birthday.

Ram Pothineni's Ganesh co-star Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy birthday @ramsayz have a fab one!" Well, reports were stating that Ram and Kajal will be seen together in a movie, but the official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

Happy birthday @ramsayz have a fab one ! 🎂🎈 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 15, 2020

Ram's dear friend and actress Genelia Deshmukh, wrote a long post on her bestie's birthday. She wrote, "Dearest @ram_pothineni ... that's a picture from Ready just to remind you that we need to click more pictures.. He he he.. Jokes apart, most often while filming we meet super people and have great experiences but somehow once it's done,, we loose touch and although the fondness always remains, life takes on and it just gets too busy but you my friend are the perfect example of investing in friendship and letting the other know, that it doesn't have to be everyday that one keeps intouch but rather that whenever you do, you take off from where you left.. Thank you for all the love you give my boys and my family, we absolutely adore you.. #HappyBirthdayRam."

Ram Pothineni's co-star from iSmart Shankar, Nabha Natesh tweeted a picture with him and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Ustaad @ramsayz wishing u super duper year ahead !! wat a fun mad party/shoot we had last year."

Happy happy birthday Ustaad @ramsayz ♥️♥️♥️ wishing u super duper year ahead !! wat a fun mad party/shoot we had last year 🥳 🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ugsnXaPFHI — Nabha Natesh (@NabhaNatesh) May 15, 2020

Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Wishing @ramsayz a very Happy Birthday & an successful year ahead!! #HappyBirthdayRAPO."

Charmme Kaur wished by saying, "Ustaaaaaaaaaaad @ramsayz Last year on this day we were in Goa shooting for zindabad song n partying hard missing ur energy n vibrant love Lots to catch up on post lockdown ? love u always n forever grateful #HappyBirthdayRAPO."

Ustaaaaaaaaaaad @ramsayz

Last year on this day we were in Goa shooting for zindabad song n partying hard 😝 missing ur energy n vibrant love 😍Lots to catch up on post lockdown 🤗 love u always n forever grateful 😘❣️😘#HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/urKoO7gwKc — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 15, 2020

iSmart Shankar's director Puri Jagannadh wrote, "Rey ismart nuvvu thurum ra Happy birthday @ramsayz miss you and love you."

Rey ismart nuvvu thurum ra 😁😁😁Happy birthday @ramsayz miss you and love you 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/wzI1nxjruB — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 14, 2020

On a professional note, Ram Pothineni will next be seen in thriller RED, directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film stars Nivetha Pethuraj in the female lead.

Filmibeat team wishes Ram Pothineni a very Happy Birthday!