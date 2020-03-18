Lavanya Tripathi Was Pregnant Thrice, Says Sunisith; Actress Files Complaint In Hyderabad Cyber Cell

Actress Lavanya Tripathi, has recently filed an online complaint via email against a self-proclaimed actor, Sunisith in Hyderabad Cyber Crime Cell for making shocking comments about her. According to Telugu Bulletin, Sunisith in an interview with a YouTube channel claimed that he had affairs with many film actresses like Lavanya Tripathi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sunisith also claimed that Lavanya Tripathi got pregnant thrice as he had an affair with her. The self-proclaimed controversial actor also said that Lavanya got married to him but broke up later. As per his statement, the actress also underwent abortion three times.

After learning about the nasty and derogatory comments, Lavanya Tripathi filed an online complaint via email against Sunisith with Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. In the complaint Lavanya mentioned, that a man named Sri Ramoj Sunisit had been falsely claiming that he had married her. Now, the police have started searching for Sunisith.

In the interview, Sunisith also said that he made the career of many Tollywood biggies like Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu. He stated that some people cheated him, grabbed the offers and went on to become stars.

Moreover, Sunisith also made sensational allegations against filmmaker Sukumar. He stated that Sukumar replaced him with Mahesh Babu in 1 - Nenokkadine. He also revealed that Mahesh Babu asked him to give this film.

Also Read : Vakeel Saab: Lavanya Tripathi To Play The Female Lead Opposite Pawan Kalyan

Sunisith's comments are indeed shocking and it may create a big controversy in Tollywood. After Lavanya Tripathi's complaint, fans are waiting for Tamannaah's reaction to the same.

Lavanya Tripathi will next be seen in Sudeep Kishan-starrer, A1 Express. She is also said to be a part of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. But it is not yet officially confirmed.