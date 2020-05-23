Mahesh Babu Beats His Son Gautham In THIS Challenge; Video Goes Viral

Mahesh Babu is considered as a complete family man in the Telugu film industry. Even during his hectic schedule, the actor never misses any chance to spend time with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids- Gautham and Sitara.

Currently, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is enjoying his quarantine period as he is constantly doing various activities at home with his kids. Recently, Mahesh played a game with his son Gautham, in which he clinched a grand victory. Interestingly, the actor proved himself taller than his son.

On Friday (May 22), Mahesh shared an adorable video of him and his son Gautham on Instagram. The actor captioned the video, "Height check!! He's tall♥️♥️ #LockdownShenanigans."

In this monochromic video, one can see Mahesh and Gautham trying to match each other's height to find out who's taller. Mahesh can be seen quite serious about the game while his son Gautham is seen giggling. Eventually, the results turned out to be in Mahesh Babu's favour, as he is indeed taller than his son. Well, the video is going viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness.

Also Read : SSMB27: Bad News For Mahesh Babu Fans As No Updates on May 31

Apart from this video, Mahesh Babu also shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and said that it's cool to be masked. He wrote, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?"

On a related note, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's yet-to-be-titled directorial venture.

Also Read : Mahesh Babu Urges People To Respect The 'True Superheroes' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown