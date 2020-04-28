Mahesh Babu Wants To Do A Love Story, Asks Parasuram For A New Script?

Mahesh Babu's last outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru, was a typical masala entertainer, that ended up doing terrific business at the box office. And now, we all know that the Telugu superstar has said yes to Parasuram's next directorial venture. While we are super excited about this collaboration, apparently, Mahesh has asked his filmmaker to script a whole new story amidst the lockdown. But why? Well, read on to know the details.

Initially, when Parasuram gave a narration to the Maharshi hero, he was quite impressed and immediately gave his nod for the project. However, according to a report in gulte.com, the major portion of that story was set in the US, and because the entire world is currently gripped by the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting restrictions abroad won't be lifted at least for 6 months or maybe a year. Hence, the film would definitely get delayed.

To avoid all these problems, reportedly, Mahesh has asked Parasuram to now come up with a brand new story. The same report states that the handsome actor is interested in doing a mature love story, as he hasn't worked in that genre for a long time now. Since Parasuram has a lot of time in his hands due to the lockdown, the talented filmmaker will definitely script a good love story within no time.

While it's confirmed that Mahesh will play the lead in Parasuram's movie, the duo is yet to finalize the heroine for their project. Though rumours have been rife that Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani are in contention, the makers haven't confirmed the news nor have they made an official announcement regarding the same. Well, now that the whole script is going to be brand new, maybe the makers will consider other options as well.

