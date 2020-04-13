    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Naga Chaitanya Agrees To Be A Part Of Samantha Akkineni's Next?

      By
      |

      In December last year, reports were doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were coming together for Parasuram's directorial venture. However, those reports weren't true as nothing happened on that front. Before that, speculations were rife about them joining hands for Bangaraju but the movie never took off. And now, we hear, Chay and Sam might finally act together in Nandini Reddy's next.

      Naga Chaitanya

      The talented filmmaker is said to be teaming up with Samantha for her next directorial outing. Nandini last directed Sam in her film, Oh Baby, which came out in 2019 and became a runaway success. So the duo has now decided to collaborate for the second time and apparently, Chay will also join their movie.

      According to a report in 123telugu.com, it's Samantha who has convinced her hubby dearest to play an important role in her next. While media reports claim that Reddy's film is going to an emotional roller-coaster drama, it seems this piece of information isn't true either. Anyway, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to know the exact details about the project.

      Having said that, we are excited about the fact that Chay and Sam may soon share screen space in Nandini Reddy's film. Currently, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his film, Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi in the lead. As for Samantha, the gorgeous actress will storm the web-space by making her presence felt in the second season of the hit Amazon show, The Family Man. She has also signed Vignesh Shivan's rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

      Naga Chaitanya To Follow Samantha Akkineni's Footsteps, To Enter The Web World?

      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X