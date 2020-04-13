Naga Chaitanya Agrees To Be A Part Of Samantha Akkineni's Next?

In December last year, reports were doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were coming together for Parasuram's directorial venture. However, those reports weren't true as nothing happened on that front. Before that, speculations were rife about them joining hands for Bangaraju but the movie never took off. And now, we hear, Chay and Sam might finally act together in Nandini Reddy's next.

The talented filmmaker is said to be teaming up with Samantha for her next directorial outing. Nandini last directed Sam in her film, Oh Baby, which came out in 2019 and became a runaway success. So the duo has now decided to collaborate for the second time and apparently, Chay will also join their movie.

According to a report in 123telugu.com, it's Samantha who has convinced her hubby dearest to play an important role in her next. While media reports claim that Reddy's film is going to an emotional roller-coaster drama, it seems this piece of information isn't true either. Anyway, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to know the exact details about the project.

Having said that, we are excited about the fact that Chay and Sam may soon share screen space in Nandini Reddy's film. Currently, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his film, Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi in the lead. As for Samantha, the gorgeous actress will storm the web-space by making her presence felt in the second season of the hit Amazon show, The Family Man. She has also signed Vignesh Shivan's rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

