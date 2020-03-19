Not Coronavirus, But Wild Dog Stops Mahesh Babu And Vamshi’s Film

    For Quick Alerts
      The rapid spread of Coronavirus is not only affecting commoners, but also the movie business. Indian government has asked the film fraternity to stop shooting till March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Like other films, Mahesh Babu's next, with Vamshi Paidipally, has also been stopped but it's not because of COVID-19, but Wild Dog.

      Well, before you reach a conclusion, Wild Dog is the film which stars Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role. During the promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu had announced his next with director Vamshi. However, things didn't go well at the pre-production level and it has now been shelved.

      Mahesh Babu

      As per the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Mahesh was apparently not happy with Vamshi's final script. The superstar was unconvinced with the second half. According to the latest buzz, Vamshi's former assistant, Solomon's exit from his team has indeed affected the director and Mahesh Babu's next project.

      Solomon and Hari were the strong writers for Vamshi. However, Solomon exited from the Maharshi director's team and is gearing up for his first directorial venture, Wild Dog with Nagarjuna Akkineni.

      Also Read : COVID-19: Tollywood Unites Against Coronavirus, Spreads Awareness!

      Unhappy with Vamshi's script, Mahesh Babu scrapped the project and focused on Parasuram's family entertainer. However, Mahesh Babu has not opted out of Vamshi's project, but has asked him to come up with a fresh script.

      On the other hand, Vamshi Paidipally is also disappointed with Mahesh Babu and is said to be planning to move on.

      Now, let's see how Solomon's Wild Dog, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, will perform at the box office.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 14:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
