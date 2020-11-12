Pawan Kalyan Releases Statement After Brother Chiranjeevi Tested Positive For COVID-19

Megastar Chiranjeevi shocked his fans and the Telugu film industry by releasing a statement about his health on November 9. Ahead of starting the shoot for his next Acharya, Chiranjeevi underwent COVID-19 test, and unfortunately the result came out positive. Due to his health condition, Acharya makers had to continue the shoot without Chiru. On the other hand, Megastar fans also started praying for their favourite star's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan recently released a statement about his elder brother Chiranjeevi's health through his political wing Jana Sena Party's official Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Wish brother Sri @KChiruTweets to get well soon! - JanaSena Chief Shri @PawanKalyan."

Pawan Kalyan's statement reads, "Wish brother Sri Chiranjeevi to get well soon! My brother Sri Chiranjeevi has not only taken many precautions since the announcement of lockdown but also created awareness for everyone. He has been taking up various service activities as a social responsibility. Having complete knowledge about public health, he takes many precautions for his health too. In the process, we are all shocked when Sri Chiranjeevi got inflicted with Corona. There are no symptoms, but it showed positive in the result. I pray the God for early recovery of my brother Sri Chiranjeevi. I wish the experiments being carried out for Coronavirus vaccine to become fruitful soon. The whole world is eagerly waiting for the vaccine. On the other hand, we have been hearing the warnings by the health experts that there may be a second wave of COVID. I appeal to the people to be cautious in taking precautions." (sic)

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently under home isolation. He will soon join the sets of Acharya after recovering from COVID-19. Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Ram Charan in an important role. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his comeback film Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink (2016). Directed by Venu Sriram, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

