Pooja Hegde's Next To Be A Women-Centric Film?

Professionally, Pooja Hegde is making all the right moves and is bagging all the coveted projects not just in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. Currently, the actress is in Georgia shooting with Prabhas for Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming directorial venture which is yet to be titled. The movie is said to an intense love story set in the 70s era. While Pooja is yet to finish the film, rumours are already floating in the media about her next.

Pooja, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Allu Arjun, is in talks with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi for a women-centric film. The Padi Padi Leche Manasu director has already given a narration to the talented actress and the latter seems to be very impressed with the story as well. But 29-year-old is yet to sign on the dotted line.

While talking to newindianexpress.com, a source in the know revealed, "Hanu has narrated the script to Pooja and she is impressed with both her character and the genre of the film. However, he is yet to get confirmation from the actor." If things fall into place then the untitled project will go on floors in summer this year.

The movie will star Pooja in the lead and will be produced by Swapna Cinema in association with Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Considering Pooja has delivered back-to-back hits, we think it's the right time for her to take the leap and go solo in her next outing. Let's hope she agrees to come on board and we soon get to hear the official announcement regarding the same.

Apart from Prabhas starrer, Pooja is also playing the female lead in Akhil Akkineni's film Most Eligible Bachelor. Written and directed by Bhaskar, the movie was scheduled to release next month, however, romantic-drama is likely to get postponed because of the Coronavirus scare.

ALSO READ

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan To Romance Pooja Hegde In Sajid Nadiadwalia's Next Film