Poonam Kaur Flaunts Her Tattoo On Instagram; Netizens Call It ‘Beautiful’

Actress Poonam Kaur recently caught everyone's attention with her amazing pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her tattoo. The diva shared three selfies of herself on Instagram.

For one of the pictures, Poonam Kaur wrote in caption, "Dil pey jab #trishul ho ...Zimban par #omnamahshivaya hota hai!" (sic)

In the above picture, she can be seen showing off her tattoo, of a trident (Trishul) and a snake (Seshnaag), which is a symbol of Lord Shiva. The actress is indeed looking beautiful in no-makeup look, and netizens are loving her tattoo.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Beautiful." Many other Instagram users also praised the actress for her new tattoo with some good reactions. But on the other hand, a couple of users trolled the actress for getting the sacred symbol tattooed on her chest and commented thumbs down emojis. One of the users wrote, "Wat is this? Shameful. Wer did u write the holy chant?" (sic)

Well, Poonam has not yet reacted to the comments. Meanwhile, the actress was earlier in the news when Ram Gopal Varma had announced his film POWER STAR. Replying to his tweet, the Srinivasa Kalyanam actress wrote, "Plz include a character named #rgv who calls girls finding out their emotional weakness n instigates them to use abusive language and sends tweets to them to share as if they are doing it n then informs media about it ...I respected U when I was a child ...feel sad about u now." (sic)

On the professional front, Poonam will next be seen in Tamil films Nandu En Nanban and Guest.

