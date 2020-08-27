Shriya Saran To Play Antagonist In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Remake?

Shriya Saran is known for her beautiful smile and amazing movies. She has played various roles in several films in the South, but have you ever imagined her portraying an antagonist's role? As per a report published in a leading portal, talented actress Shriya Saran is likely to play the villain in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun starring Nithiin.

The report suggests that director Merlapaka Gandhi has reportedly roped in Shriya Saran to portray Tabu's character from the original. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if it turns out to be true, it would be a quite challenging role for Shriya. After all, Tabu's portrayal of Simi was loved by critics as well as the masses.

Earlier, makers had reportedly approached South Siren Nayanthara for the role, but they couldn't finalise her due to high remuneration. Apart from Nayanthara, actresses like Ileana D'Cruz, Ramya Krishnan, Shilpa Shetty and others were also considered for Tabu's character in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

Coming back to Shriya Saran, the actress will next be seen playing a cameo in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, RRR. She is paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the magnum opus, which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Also Read : Shriya Saran To Pair Opposite Ajay Devgn In SS Rajamouli's RRR!

Talking about Andhadhun Telugu remake, Nithiin will be seen portraying Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the film. The makers have already started filming in February 2020. For the unversed, the remake rights of Hindi Andhadhun were bought for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin's home production, Sreshth Movies.

Also Read : Is Nayanthara Charging Rs 4 Crore For Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Telugu Remake?