TRP Ratings: Hit Emerges As The Most Watched Film Of Week 17 Amid The Lockdown!

With an incessant array of films being telecasted on mini-screens amid lockdown, picking one among them can become overwhelming. We are talking about the telecast of movies on mini-screens on week 17. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma-starrer Hit, has topped the rating list with a score of 7.23 TRP. The movie revolves around a cop working for the Telangana State Police, who tries to solve a mystery while dealing with his past.

Well, looks like the world television premiere might have helped the movie gain the top spot on the list. The 2019 film Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, made it to the second position with a TRP of 6.86. Allu Arjun's 2014 comedy-action film Race Gurram, which received tremendous appreciation from the audience has taken the third spot with a TRP of 5.56. Jr NTR-Sukumar combo's revenge drama, Nannaku Prematho made it to the fourth position with TRP of 5.34.

The 2018 movie Chalo, which gained positive response from the audience as well as critics for its storyline, cinematography, and climax, has taken the fifth spot on the TRP list, acquiring a score of 5.07. The romantic-thriller featured Naga Shaurya and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey, and Nivetha Thomas starrer 118 acquired a TRP rating of 5 on the list taking the sixth spot. The thriller revolved around Gowtham, an investigative journalist who set out to find the truth behind his unusual dream.

Here is the complete list

Hit- 7.23 TRP

Rakshasudu- 6.86 TRP

Race Gurram- 5.56 TRP

Nannaku Prematho- 5.34 TRP

Chalo- 5.07 TRP

118- 5 TRP

Jai Simha- 4.76 TRP

Arundhati- 4.56 TRP

Dear Comrade- 4.56 TRP

Nuvvastanante Nenoddantana- 4.55 TRP

KS Ravikumar's Jai Simha starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, South diva Nayanthara has taken over the seventh spot with a 4.76 TRP rating. The action film revolved around a hot-tempered mechanic, who protects an innocent family from the thugs. The horror action film, Arundhati which gathered huge appreciation for Sonu Sood and Anushka Shetty's tremendous performance has taken the eighth spot on the list with 4.56 TRP. Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, which didn't impress the audience at the theatres as expected is spotted on the ninth position with a TRP of 4.56. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the romantic-thriller has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni. The 2005 Romantic comedy film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana has scored 4.55 TRP and stands on the tenth position. The movie starring Trisha Krishna and Siddharth marked the directorial debut of Prabhu Deva in the Telugu Film Industry.

