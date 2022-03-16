Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Thipkyanchi Rangoli Reaches Second Spot
Marathi TV shows are getting a solid viewership on the OTT platforms. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, several TV shows are not only ruling the small screens, but also the digital platforms. The online TRP ratings for Week 10 are out and fans could witness a big shuffle in the positions of popular Marathi shows. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows which garnered big numbers online.
Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022: Vishhal Nikam To Akshaya Naik, Stars Make Stylish Appearance On Red Carpet
Bhargavi Chirmuley Reveals She Was A Victim Of Groupism In Marathi Industry; Read Statement
Top 3 Shows – Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta
Like Week 9, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top this week as well. The show got 42.1 points. Interestingly, Thipkyanchi Rangoli replaced Rang Majha Vegla on the second spot by getting 40.3 points. Moreover, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta reached the third spot by getting 38.3 points.
Rang Majha Vegla And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath
Sadly, Rang Majha Vegla under-performed this week. Hence, it reached the fourth position by getting 37.6 points. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath managed to stay at fifth position with 35.9 points.
Phulala Sugandha Maticha And Man Udu Udu Zhala
Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Man Udu Udu Zhala maintained their sixth and seventh positions with 34.1 and 32.6 points, respectively.
Swabhimaan, Devmanus 2 And YKTMN
Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha and Devmanus 2 have also maintained their eighth and ninth positions by earning 30.3 and 27.6 points, respectively. Interestingly, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla entered top 10 by getting 25.4 points. YKTMN replaced Lagnachi Bedi in Week 10.