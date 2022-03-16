Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Thipkyanchi Rangoli Reaches Second Spot

Top 3 Shows – Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Like Week 9, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top this week as well. The show got 42.1 points. Interestingly, Thipkyanchi Rangoli replaced Rang Majha Vegla on the second spot by getting 40.3 points. Moreover, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta reached the third spot by getting 38.3 points.

Rang Majha Vegla And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath

Sadly, Rang Majha Vegla under-performed this week. Hence, it reached the fourth position by getting 37.6 points. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath managed to stay at fifth position with 35.9 points.

Phulala Sugandha Maticha And Man Udu Udu Zhala

Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Man Udu Udu Zhala maintained their sixth and seventh positions with 34.1 and 32.6 points, respectively.

Swabhimaan, Devmanus 2 And YKTMN

Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha and Devmanus 2 have also maintained their eighth and ninth positions by earning 30.3 and 27.6 points, respectively. Interestingly, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla entered top 10 by getting 25.4 points. YKTMN replaced Lagnachi Bedi in Week 10.