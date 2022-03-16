    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Thipkyanchi Rangoli Reaches Second Spot

      Marathi TV shows are getting a solid viewership on the OTT platforms. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, several TV shows are not only ruling the small screens, but also the digital platforms. The online TRP ratings for Week 10 are out and fans could witness a big shuffle in the positions of popular Marathi shows. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows which garnered big numbers online.

      Top 3 Shows – Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Top 3 Shows – Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Like Week 9, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top this week as well. The show got 42.1 points. Interestingly, Thipkyanchi Rangoli replaced Rang Majha Vegla on the second spot by getting 40.3 points. Moreover, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta reached the third spot by getting 38.3 points.

      Rang Majha Vegla And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath

      Rang Majha Vegla And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath

      Sadly, Rang Majha Vegla under-performed this week. Hence, it reached the fourth position by getting 37.6 points. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath managed to stay at fifth position with 35.9 points.

      Phulala Sugandha Maticha And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Phulala Sugandha Maticha And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Man Udu Udu Zhala maintained their sixth and seventh positions with 34.1 and 32.6 points, respectively.

      Swabhimaan, Devmanus 2 And YKTMN

      Swabhimaan, Devmanus 2 And YKTMN

      Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha and Devmanus 2 have also maintained their eighth and ninth positions by earning 30.3 and 27.6 points, respectively. Interestingly, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla entered top 10 by getting 25.4 points. YKTMN replaced Lagnachi Bedi in Week 10.

