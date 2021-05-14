Director Nandyala Ravi Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Nandyala Ravi, best known for directing Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki passed away today (May 14) owing to COVID-19 complications. As per reports, the director was undergoing treatment for the same at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he breathed his last.

Reportedly, his family was recently seeking financial aid for the treatment and actor Saptagiri was the first celeb to come forward to extend help of Rs 1 lakh. Also, Chiranjeevi's CCC (Corona Crisis Charity) helped the family by arranging blood for the director.

Talking about his work, after directing the 2014 romantic drama Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki starring Naga Shaurya and Avika Gor as the lead pair, Nandyala had returned to films after a long gap as a writer for 2020 film Orey Bujiiga and the recently released film Power Play starring Raj Tarun.