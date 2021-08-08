Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration & Luxury Vehicles Owned By The SVP Actor!

Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's net worth is said to be Rs 149 crore (as of 2021). Reportedly, his monthly income is Rs 2 crore and he charges close to Rs 22 crore per film. Most of his income comes from films and brand endorsements. Currently, he is charging more than Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement. The actor is also known for his philanthropic work and charitable endeavors.

Luxury Vehicles

Mahesh Babu is a car enthusiast. His luxury four-wheel collection includes Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2 crore), Mercedes GLS 350D (Rs 88.18 lakh), BMW 730LD (Rs 1.38 crore), Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (Rs 1.5 crore), Mercedes E280 (Rs 50 lakh) and Mercedes GLS 450 (Rs 1.09 crore). He is also a proud owner of an opulent vanity van that costs Rs 9 core. Guess what! It's more expensive than Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's caravan! Now that's cool!

Achievements (Year Mentioned As Per Awards Received)

Filmfare Awards South: Best Actor Award for Okkadu (2004), Pokiri (2007), Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) and Srimanthudu (2015)

IIFA Utsavam: Best Actor Award for Srimanthudu (2016)

Nandi Awards: Raja Kumarudu (Best Male Debut-1999), Special Jury Award for Murali (2002), Takkari Donga (2003) and Arjun (2005) Best Actor Award for Nijam (2004), Athadu (2006), Dookudu (2011) and Srimanthudu (2015)

His 2019 film Maharshi won 2 National Awards in 2021 in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography category.

Upcoming Films

Mahesh Babu has a string of massive projects in his kitty including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram and #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. He will also be joining hands with Baahubali director Rajamouli for a project.