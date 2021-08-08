Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration & Luxury Vehicles Owned By The SVP Actor!
Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday is just around the corner. No doubt it's going to be a gala affair. Innumerable fans of Mahesh Babu are gearing up to celebrate the actor's birthday on August 9, Monday. The internet is sure to be filled with countless wishes and posts for the most loved stalwart of Tollywood.
Son of legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu kicked off his acting career as a child artist with the 1979 film Needa. After appearing in as many as 8 films, the star made his debut as a lead actor with the 1999 rom-com Raja Kumarudu opposite Bollywood diva Preity Zinta. Being the son of a superstar, the Telugu audience indeed had high expectations from Mahesh. Well, the actor was here to reign the Tollywood industry with his brilliant performances and versatility. From Raja Kumarudu to Sarileru Neekevvaru, there has been no turning back for the actor.
Well, as the Superstar is all set to celebrate his 46th birthday, we bring you details about his net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicles and much more!
Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth
The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's net worth is said to be Rs 149 crore (as of 2021). Reportedly, his monthly income is Rs 2 crore and he charges close to Rs 22 crore per film. Most of his income comes from films and brand endorsements. Currently, he is charging more than Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement. The actor is also known for his philanthropic work and charitable endeavors.
Luxury Vehicles
Mahesh Babu is a car enthusiast. His luxury four-wheel collection includes Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2 crore), Mercedes GLS 350D (Rs 88.18 lakh), BMW 730LD (Rs 1.38 crore), Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (Rs 1.5 crore), Mercedes E280 (Rs 50 lakh) and Mercedes GLS 450 (Rs 1.09 crore). He is also a proud owner of an opulent vanity van that costs Rs 9 core. Guess what! It's more expensive than Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's caravan! Now that's cool!
Achievements (Year Mentioned As Per Awards Received)
- Filmfare Awards South: Best Actor Award for Okkadu (2004), Pokiri (2007), Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) and Srimanthudu (2015)
- IIFA Utsavam: Best Actor Award for Srimanthudu (2016)
- Nandi Awards: Raja Kumarudu (Best Male Debut-1999), Special Jury Award for Murali (2002), Takkari Donga (2003) and Arjun (2005) Best Actor Award for Nijam (2004), Athadu (2006), Dookudu (2011) and Srimanthudu (2015)
- His 2019 film Maharshi won 2 National Awards in 2021 in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography category.
Upcoming Films
Mahesh Babu has a string of massive projects in his kitty including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram and #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. He will also be joining hands with Baahubali director Rajamouli for a project.