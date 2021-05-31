Mahesh Babu’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts, Sponsors COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Andhra Pradesh’s Burripalem

Superstar Mahesh Babu never misses a chance to impress his fans, be it with his films or philanthropic activities. The actor through his recent gesture has yet again proved that he is indeed a real-life hero, who is always ready to help his people.

It is a known fact that the star has adopted Andhra Pradesh's Burripalem and Telangana's Siddapuram villages and today on the special occasion of his father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday, the star sponsored a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the villagers of Burripalem free of cost.

Sharing about the drive and thanking the hospital for their association, Mahesh took to his social media handle and tweeted, "Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to #AndhraHospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive." The star also shared a few pictures of the drive, wherein people were seen maintaining social distancing and following COVID-19 protocols.

Mahesh Babu also mentioned his team, who volunteered on the frontlines. Appreciating the villagers for their immense support and understanding, the actor further tweeted, "Special mention to @MbofficialTeam for volunteering on the frontlines during these unprecedented times. Really appreciate all the villagers for understanding the importance of vaccines and coming forward to get their shot. Get vaccinated! Stay safe everyone."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. The film's shoot has been currently halted owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the state. He is also a part of Trivikram Srinivas' #SSMB28.