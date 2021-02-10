Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli’s Next Is Going To Be A Jungle Adventure Film: Report

A few months ago, we had reported that SS Rajamouli will be collaborating with Superstar Mahesh for his next venture after Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer magnum opus RRR. Well, ever since the Baahubali director confirmed about his next with the Maharshi actor, fans can't keep calm to know more about one the most ambitious projects in Tollywood.

Amidst all, the Pinkvilla report suggests that SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu will be a different kind of film, which the duo has never explored before. A source close to the development informed the entertainment portal, "After directing back-to-back period dramas, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It's a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action-adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film."

When the portal contacted the writer and Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, the Baahubali fame said, "It's too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It's not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment. The timelines of shoot are not fixed as of now, but the film is happening next."

The source further revealed, "Rajamouli and his father worked on this idea through the lockdown, and the director will now get into the space of writing the action-adventure again on wrapping up the work on RRR. While no shooting timelines are in place as yet, the earliest it can go on floors is towards the end of 2022. A call on shooting schedule will be taken once the script is completely locked." Notably, the makers have not yet finalised the title, but looks like they are going to make it like Hollywood action adventure films like Jumanji and Indiana Jones.

Elaborating more about the subject, the source concluded by saying, "It's a subject that hasn't been explored in Indian cinema much, which is the reason why the trio is planning to bring it to the spectacle for the Pan-Indian audience in multiple languages. The subject has tremendous potential at the box-office. The first step is to lock the script and then move onto virtually creating the world of jungles."

Currently, SS Rajamouli is busy shooting RRR's remaining sequences. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in key roles. It is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2021. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is busy working for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

