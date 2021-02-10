Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s Wedding Anniversary: 5 Adorable Pictures Of Tollywood’s Power Couple

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today (February 10, 2021), and fans are pouring in wishes for Tollywood's power couple. The couple wished each other on social media. Mahesh shared an adorable picture with Namrata on Instagram and captioned it as, "Happy 16th NSG.. 💕 To forever and beyond with you 🤗♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar."

On the other hand, Namrata also shared a throwback picture with Mahesh and wrote, "Easy peasy 16!! 😍😍😍 In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB 💕 More and more love to you 🤗🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh."

Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 after dating for five years. The couple is blessed with two kids - son Gautam and daughter Sitara, born in 2006 and 2012 respectively.

Talking about their love story, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met each other on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. They started dating each other and tied the knot in Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Mahesh Babu has been considered as the perfect family man. After all, whenever he gets free time from his busy schedule, the actor prefers to spend his it with his family. On the other hand, Namrata is a constant support in the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's life. After marriage, she bid adieu to her acting career and started investing more time in family and Mahesh's other production work.

So, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's 16th wedding anniversary, let's have a look at 5 adorable pictures of the Tollywood couple which will make you go aww...

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Apart from this film, the actor is also producing bilingual film Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The biopic of 26/11 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Filmibeat wishes Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar a happy wedding anniversary!

