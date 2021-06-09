Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday Special: 5 Must Watch Films Of Balayya

Aditya 369

The Singeetam Srinivasa Rao directorial Aditya 369 had turned out to be a surprise package for Nandamuri Balakrishna fans. The film released in 1991 was considered as the first Indian film based on time travel that dealt with exploratory dystopian and apocalyptic themes. Balakrishna's performance was loved by all. The film also starred Mohini, Amrish Puri, Tinnu Anand and Suthivelu in pivotal roles. Aditya 369 also received two Nandi Awards for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Bhairava Dweepam

1994's war-drama Bhairava Dweepam was yet another blockbuster in Nandamuri Balakrishna's career. In this film, he played the role of warrior Vijay and his performance was well-received by the masses as well as critics. The film received 9 Nandi Awards that year. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the film also starred Roja and Rambha in key roles.

Samarasimha Reddy

Samarasimha Reddy, directed by B Gopal, will always be considered as one of the best works of Nandamuri Balakrishna's career. The film was termed as a trendsetter and achieved cult classic status in the Telugu Film Industry. Notably, the film itself gave a new identity to Balayya. It also starred Simran, Anjala Zaveri and Sanghavi in pivotal roles.

Narasimha Naidu

Yet another directorial venture of B Gopal, Narasimha Naidu (2001) is one of the most popular films in NBK's filmography. The vigilante action drama also starred Preeti Jhangiani, Simran and Asha Saini in the key roles. Narasimha Naidu had created a record by completing 100 days theatrical run in 105 theatres. Apart from that, the Balayya film also holds all India record of having 101 shows in just one week. Notably, Balakrishna had won Nandi Award for Best Actor for the film.

Legend

Last but not the least, Legend, directed by Boyapati Srinu was one of the biggest hits of Nandamuri Balakrishna's career so far. The film received positive reviews from critics and had a run of 1000 days in theatres. Legend also starred Sonal Chauhan and Radhika Apte as the female leads. Notably, NBK's film ran for 100 days in 31 centres and 175 in 2 centres of Telugu states.