Pawan Kalyan Tests Negative For COVID-19; Jana Sena Party Releases Statement

Here's good news for Pawan Kalyan fans! The actor has finally tested negative for COVID-19. For the unversed, the Power Star had tested positive for coronavirus in the third week of April. Since then, he was in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad. After being monitored by his personal doctors and a team of medical experts, Pawan Kalyan is finally corona free after 20 days.

His political party Jana Sena recently shared a statement in Telugu, which states that Pawan Kalyan underwent an RT-PCR test and was tested negative. Doctors said that despite experiencing mild discomfort, he has no medical complications and is completely getting recovered. The Vakeel Saab actor thanked all his well-wisher, party workers and fans for their love and prayers.

Notably, the actor urged people to follow all the safety protocols amid this COVID-19 crisis. Let us tell you, Pawan Kalyan was contracted the virus during his by-election campaign in Tirupati. His staff members had tested positive first and later, the actor also developed symptoms like nausea, chest congestion and mild fever. Now, after his recovery, PK fans are very happy and excited to see him working again.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Apart from that, he is also a part of the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He will be sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh in the action-thriller. His last film Vakeel Saab received a lukewarm response from the masses.