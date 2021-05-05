Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake: Nithya Menen Replaces Sai Pallavi In Pawan Kalyan’s Film Due To THIS Reason?

It is no secret that Pawan Kalyan commenced shooting for his next alongside Rana Daggubati months back. Tentatively titled Production No 12, the film is helmed by Saagar K Chandra. The shoot of the film has been currently halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic induced restrictions in Hyderabad. With fans and followers of Pawan Kalyan awaiting a major update of the film, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the ongoing buzz, which has a lot to do with the exit of actress Sai Pallavi from the action entertainer.

Not too long ago it was reported that the actress has been replaced by Nithya Menen, who will now be playing the role of Power Star's wife in the film. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers decided to opt for the Janatha Garage actress after Sai Pallavi demanded a humongous remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

Also Read: Love Story: Release Of The Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Project Postponed

It is said that the team was not happy with the actress quoting the whopping amount for a brief role, and therefore decided to replace her with Nithya Menen. With the ongoing buzz going viral on social media, many have come out in support of the Love Story actress stating that the role is challenging and therefore, her quoting a huge amount for the same is not a big deal.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake Might Release On THIS Special Day

For the uninitiated, the film is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam rural drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. Notably, Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the role of Menon, a Police sub-inspector and Rana will take up the role of Prithviraj, a rich and influential ex-Havildar of the Indian Army. The other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be made official.

On a related note, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was helmed by late director Sachy.