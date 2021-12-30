Pushpa Day 13 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fares Well!

Icon Star Allu Arjun's previous outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a typical masala entertainer that ended up doing remarkable business at the box office. The actor must be on cloud nine as his latest offering Pushpa has also turned out to be a super-duper hit. Directed by Sukumar, the film has in all sense lived up to the expectations of the audience. To be precise, the hype was real! Though the film faced a big clash with Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home at the theatres, it managed to draw the complete attention of the Telugu audience.

Talking about the day 13 collection, as per early trends, Pushpa has made Rs 50- 75 lakh from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now, the total collection of the film is nearly Rs 78.95 crore (share), while the gross total is Rs 122.01 crore. Let us tell you that the film acquired Rs 24.9 crore from the Telugu region on its opening day.

With the Allu Arjun-starrer gearing up to enter the third weekend, fans are expecting it to weave magic at the box office, considering that New Year is just around the corner and it might pull more audiences to the theatres. On the flip side, owing to the surge of Omicron cases across India, strict restrictions have been imposed at various places, which eventually might impact Pushpa's collection. As the cases are rising rapidly, chances are also high that the film industry might face a big blow yet again.

Pushpa directed by Sukumar features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil, who has made his debut in Tollywood with the film, plays the main antagonist. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the entertainer also has Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandara, Shatru, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Sritej, Mime Gopi, Brahmaji and Malavika Wales.