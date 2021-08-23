Sudheer Babu Shares A Hilarious Anecdote About Prabhas!

Unlike Joey Tribbiani from the American television sitcom Friends, Prabhas loves to share food. A lot of celebrities from various film industries have shared their experience of having delicious homemade food on the sets of their films, courtesy Rebel Star. His Adipurush co-star and Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon had even revealed that they bonded over food.

On the other hand, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan had recently shared a glimpse of a massive spread bought by Prabhas on the sets and had even thanked the actor for his sweet gesture. Well, joining the bandwagon is none other than Sudheer Babu, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sridevi Soda Center.

Apparently, during a media interaction, the actor praised Prabhas for his simplicity and shared a hilarious incident that took place recently when he met the Baahubali star. Sudheer revealed, "It's true that I like to keep myself fit. But recently I paid a visit to Prabhas and the food he offered was very delicious. I can say one thing, anyone who spends at least a week with him will leave their diet, six-packs and all the stuff they are doing. That's his nature. Prabhas kills everyone with his simplicity."

Though many are aware of Prabhas' food habits and his sharing nature, the latest anecdote has indeed won the hearts of his fans and followers, who have now got another reason to celebrate their beloved actor.

On the professional front, Sudheer's Sridevi Soda Center will hit the theatres on August 27. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film also features an ensemble cast including Anandhi, Naresh and Satyam Rajesh. Apart from the rural drama, Sudheer also has Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and a yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline.

As of Prabhas, the superstar has a slew of big-budget projects in his kitty that includes Om Raut's Adipurush, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K which are under various stages of production.