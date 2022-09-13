Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations Second Week: Galata Geethu, Adi Reddy, Shani Salmon & Others Nominated

The second-week nomination process was held at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house on the September 12th episode. The 21 contestants were asked to nominate only one contestant each this week. This resulted in Rajsekhar, Shani, Abhi, Rohith and Marina, Faima, Geethu, Adi Reddy, and Revanth being nominated contestants for the second week at the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house.

As the first captain of the house, Baladitya was given immunity from nominations and also an order that he should nominate two contestants. He took the opportunity to nominate Shani Salmon and Rajsekhar citing that he has confidence that they don't get evicted from the house.

Meanwhile, during the nomination process, Arohi, who nominated Adi Reddy for not forging a bond with her, got confronted by Adi Reddy, which led to a serious argument. On the same lines, Revanth and Keerthi Bhatt also got into a tussle over the nomination reason. Galatta Geethu and Srihan were seen involved in a brawl over Geethu's generalized comments on men, which didn't seemingly go down well with Srihan.

Adi Reddy nominated Marina and Rohith, the couple, for them being privileged contestants in the house. " You don't miss each other unlike other contestants and you both are a unit but have two functional brains. I feel it is unfair and that is why I nominated you both," mentioned Adi Reddy as his reason. The couple retorted by taking Adi's name for nominating them.

Sri Satya, on the other hand, was seen making it clear to other housemates that she resists touch from even friends if she is not okay with it.