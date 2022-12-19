Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: You Can Buy Car With Money That Nagarjuna Akkineni Spent On His Watch. Deets Inside

Being a celebrity and having an extravagant lifestyle go hand in hand. Be it a casual outing or gracing an event, celebrities are always expected to appear in their best way possible. Spending lakhs on a accessories might sound like a little too much for us commoners. But for celebrities, it is a part of their job. So, when Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu’s sixth season, he made heads turn with his dapper attire.

Needless to say that his overall outfit would’ve cost him more lakhs than we can earn in a few months! And now, we stumbled upon the wristwatch that the Telugu superstar wore for the occasion. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual wristwatch costs Rs. 6,16,000!

All you need to know about Rolex Oyster Perpetual

The one that Nagarjuna wore had a bright blue dial, which is a distinctive face of Rolex watches. The handmade dial is pure gold to prevent tarnishing. The strap of the Oyster belongs to the 904L steel family, alloys most commonly used in high technology and in the aerospace and chemical industries.

Let’s talk about Bigg Boss now

After the grand finale, singer LV Revanth, bagged the title of the season on Sunday’s finale episode. Host Nagarjuna declared him the winner and handed him the trophy. Though Shrihan got the maximum audience votes, took Rs. 40 lakh from the winner’s prize and opted out of entering the finale. So naturally, Revanth was declared the winner of the season. It is reported that the next season of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Rana Daggubati and Nagarjuna will step down. Let us wait for the official announcement.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: After Nagarjuna's EXIT, Rana Daggubati To Host Upcoming Season? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: 'REAL' Winner Shrihan Reveals What He Will Do With Prize Money Of Rs 40 Lakh

Nagarjuna’s recent projects

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is yet to announce his next project. In 2022, the actor had three releases including Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, where he made a cameo appearance. His movie Wild Dog had a direct digital premiere while his film Bangarraju co-starring his son Naga Chaitanya was released theatrically. It is expected that the actor will announce his next projects soon.