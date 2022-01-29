Chiranjeevi Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For His Mom Anjana Devi, See Post

Megastar Chiranjeevi had the cutest birthday wish for his mother Anjana Devi. On Saturday (January 29), the actor took to his Twitter handle to upload a super adorable picture with his beautiful mother Anjana and wife Surekha Konidela. Along with the picture, he shared a note written in Telugu that read, "Mom! Happy Birthday! As I am in quarantine and can't take your blessings directly. I am expressing my heartfelt wishes for you here. I pray to almighty that your blessings be upon me forever. Greetings..your Shankar Babu."(loose translation).

His sweet birthday wish has surely garnered hearts and fans are nothing but elated with his gesture. Netizens have also been sharing the post incessantly through their respective social media handles while wishing Anjana Devi on her big day.

Chiranjeevi is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. On January 26, the actor issued a statement to inform his fans and friends from the industry about his diagnosis. His statement read, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon!" Soon after his post went viral on social media, several celebrities from the Tollywood film industry including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Nani were seen wishing the Megastar a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has a slate of exciting projects including Acharya directed by Koratala Siva, Mohan Raja's Godfather, Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar and a yet-to-be-titled film of KS Ravindra. Notably, Acharya will feature Megastar's son, actor Ram Charan in a key role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood.