Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu And Others To Meet Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy On February 10

Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas and directors SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas will be meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10 (Thursday) to discuss various matters pertaining to the Telugu film industry including cinema ticket price issue. According to reports, Megastar will be taking the lead in the meeting.

Reportedly, the industry has proposed that the ticket prices should be decided on the basis of theatre categories (including multiplexes, air-conditioned cinema halls and non-air-conditioned halls) rather than area. Tollywood has also requested the government to fix the ticket price to Rs 125 rupees (plus GST) for air-conditioned cinema halls and Rs 70 rupees (plus GST) for non-air-conditioned theatres. It is also being said that the government might give green light to their request of allowing theatres to screen five shows per day, especially for biggies.

On January 13, Chiranjeevi had met Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the problems which are being faced by the exhibition sector owing to the pandemic. Reportedly, the CM was convinced with the presentation of the senior actor and had agreed to consider his request on the reasonable ticket pricing.