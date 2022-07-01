Gautham Vasudev Menon Narrates A Bilingual Script To Ram Pothineni, Movie To Go On Floors In 2023?

Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni is one young actor who has his kitty full. After a slew of flops, the actor saw success with Puri Jaganadh's Ismart Shankar. Ram later appeared in Red, a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thadam, in which he played a double role.

The actor, who has been doing back-to-back films ever since, has now reportedly said okay to Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The visionary director is said to have narrated a romantic story for the actor, which will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

Ram, who listened to the narration has been satisfied with the script and is said to have given a nod for this film, which will go on floors by the second half of 2023. If everything goes as planned, the movie will be shot at a fast pace and will be released across theatres by the next year-end.

The Ye Maaya Chesaave director has a great fan base in the Telugu audience as well. All his earlier films are dubbed and released in Telugu, which have become super hits. The movie, if materialized, will mark the debut of Gautham Menon in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Ram is currently busy with N Lingusamy's Tamil and Telugu bilingual action-comedy The Warrior, with Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The movie's songs, composed by Devi Sri Prasad are already raving reviews and topping the charts on FM radios and on YouTube.

The Warrior has Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda, and Nadhiya among others. The cinematography of the film is handled by Sujith Vaassudev. Naveen Nooli is on board as the film's editor. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 14, 2022.

The energetic star also signed a film with director Boyapati Sreenu, which will begin shooting in the second half of this year.