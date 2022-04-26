Koratala Siva About Jr NTR's NTR30: Big Universe, Big Backdrop, Bigger Emotions

Ace filmmaker Koratala Siva is currently awaiting the theatrical release of Acharya which is set to hit the silver screens on the 29th of April. In one of Acharya's latest promotional events, Koratala Siva opened up about his immediate next project after Acharya, NTR30 and he made a few interesting comments about the Jr NTR starrer which is likely to hit the floors this June.

In his interaction with the media, Siva said "NTR30 is going to be huge. NTR30 has a big universe, big backdrop, and bigger emotions. I can promise you all that we are working on something very big. NTR30 has the biggest script I have written till now and I am very much excited about the project."

Adding further, Siva stated NTR30 will have more mass appeal than his debut directorial, Mirchi, which has Prabhas and Anushka in the lead roles. Overall, he has promised a mass feast to Jr NTR's fans and they are on cloud nine after seeing Koratala Siva ooze confidence and swagger while speaking about NTR30.

NTR30 is one of the keenly anticipated projects in Telugu cinema and it will be mounted on a pan-India canvas, given that NTR had attained pan-India fame following the blockbuster success of RRR. There are rumors that either Alia Bhatt or Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the film. It is also said that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film.