Koratala Siva Closes Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya's Final Settlement At Rs 33 Crore

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest venture with director Koratala Siva, 'Acharya', remained one of the biggest flops in the career of Chiranjeevi and Koratala. The film tanked at the box office and left its makers in huge financial debt.

According to a leading regional entertainment website, the director of the film, Siva looked over the financial settlements of the film. The team of Acharya has returned a huge amount of money from their remuneration to pay up for the losses of distributors.

Chiranjeevi, who returned home from a long US trip reportedly spoke to Koratala Siva asking about the situation. Acharya's digital streaming rights were bought by Amazon Prime Video and the OTT giant is yet to make the final payment. The makers of Acharya are awaiting the payment to clear pending dues to the distributors.

The film's producer Niranjan Reddy volunteered to bear the GST expenses and Chiranjeevi had agreed to pay back Rs 10 Crore from his remuneration to cover the losses.

While Koratala is gearing up to start his next with Jr NTR, one gets to hear that the RRR actor had asked the director to clear the issues of Acharya before beginning work on their film. The movie tentatively called #NTR30 is said to be a romantic drama. The movie will go on floors in August.

Speaking of #NTR30, actresses Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, who was approached for the film's leading lady role, have reportedly turned down the offer. The cast and crew are yet to be officially announced by makers Nandamuri Kalyanram and Sudhakar Mikkilineni.