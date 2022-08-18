Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Action Film Remains A BO Dud

Actor
Nithiin's
latest
mass
film
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
was
expected
to
work
magic
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
was
touted
as
an
out-and-out
commercial
action
flick
is
the
debut
of
MS
Rajasekhar
Reddy,
who
worked
predominantly
as
an
editor,
as
writer-director.
The
movie
has
Nithiin
portray
the
role
of
Siddhartha
Reddy,
an
IAS
officer.
He
gets
posted
as
the
district
collector
of
Guntur
in
Andhra
Pradesh.
There,
as
an
accountable
public
servant
and
a
responsible
citizen,
he
locks
horns
with
Rajappa,
a
Politican,
who
is
evil.
Nithiin
was
paired
with
actress
Krithi
Shetty
for
the
first
time
in
the
film.
Actress
Anjali
appeared
in
a
special
dance
number,
a
remix
of
Nithiin's
'Ranu
Ranu
Antune'.
Take
a
look
at
the
6
days
box
office
collection
of
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
down
below:
Total
Worldwide
Collection:
Rs
9.65
Crore
(Rs
16.25
Crore
Gross)
The
movie
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Samuthirakani,
Murali
Sharma
and
Vennela
Kishore
in
pivotal
roles.
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
is
produced
by
Sudhakar
Reddy
and
Nikitha
Reddy
uSreshth
Movies
in
association
with
Aditya
Music
and
Entertainment
banners.
Coming
to
the
movie's
technical
crew,
cinematography
is
composed
by
Prasad
Murella
and
edited
by
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao.
After
Bheeshma
and
Maestro,
Nithiin
has
roped
in
Mahathi
Swara
Sagar
as
the
film's
musician.