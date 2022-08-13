Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Action Film Disappoints Fans!

Actor
Nithiin's
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Macherla
Niyojakavargam,
written
and
directed
by
MS
Rajasekhar
Reddy,
has
opened
to
negative
response,
much
to
the
chagrin
of
the
fans.
The
film's
trailer
and
pre-release
promotional
materials
have
elevated
the
film's
story
and
the
actor's
performance,
driving
the
fans
to
believe
that
the
movie
would
give
another
hit
to
their
actor.
However,
on
the
very
first
day
of
its
theatrical
release
on
August
12,
it
fell
flat
on
its
face.
The
film's
mediocre
treatment
and
routine
story
played
the
spoilsport.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
figures
of
Macherlsa
Niyojakavargam
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
4.62
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3
Crore
Total
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
Collection:
Rs
7.62
Crore.
While
Nithiin
romanced
the
Tollywood
most
wanted
actress
Krithi
Shetty
in
the
role
of
Swathi,
the
movie
has
actors
like
Catherine
Tresa,
Samuthirakani,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Murali
Sharma,
Jayaprakash,
Indraja,
Brahmaji
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Actor
Subhalekha
Sudhakar
was
seen
in
one
such
role
in
Macherla
Niyojakavargam.
Macherla
Niyojakavargam
also
stars
actress
Anjali
in
a
special
song.
Nithiin's
superhit
song
from
Jayam,
'Ranu
Ranu
Antune
Chinnado'
has
been
remixed
for
this
film,
to
add
an
element
of
interest.
Speaking
of
the
technical
department,
Prasad
Murella
cranked
the
camera
for
Macherla
Niyojakavargam,
and
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
edited
it.
The
movie's
dialogues
have
been
written
by
Mamidala
Thirupathi.
Sreshthh
Movies
and
Aditya
Music
and
Entertainment
banners
have
produced
the
film.