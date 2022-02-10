Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate 17 Years Of Togetherness, SVP Actor Says ‘It's All About Love'

On Thursday(February 10), Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu shared a lovely family picture on his social media handles to wish his beautiful wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 17th wedding anniversary.

Tagging her, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor captioned the picture as, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it's all about love ♥️♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar." Reacting to the post, Namrata dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comment section. Her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Happy happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️"

So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Lw76cY77zu — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2022

Well, Namrata too had a special wish for her darling husband as she shared a short video on Instagram featuring snaps from their wedding ceremony, vacations and photo shoots. Her anniversary post read," My little marriage recipe : Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time! 👌 Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! 🤗🤗 Love you with all my being ❤️❤️❤️"

The duo's posts have surely won the hearts of their ardent fans, who are now trending hashtags #NamrataShirodkar and #MaheshBabu on Twitter to express their heartfelt love and wish their idols on their big day.

Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of their film Vamsi, which was released in 2000. After dating for almost 4 years, the duo tied the knot in 2005. The couple is proud parents to their two children-Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On the work front, Mahesh will next be seen in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, releasing on May 12, 2022. The superstar also has #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled film with SS Rajamouli. His production venture Major starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles will release on May 27, 2022. As for Namrata, the actress and former Miss India previously appeared in the 2004 film Rok Sako To Rok Lo.