Major Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh Movie Reaches Break Even In Just 3 Days

Adivi Sesh's latest flick Major, the real-life story of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan is received at the theatres with great enthusiasm and respect. The movie was released on June 3 worldwide and had special advance screenings at a few select major cities across India. The movie is a joint production venture of Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions and A+S Movies.

The biographical action drama is not just about the martyrdom of Major Unnikrishnan, who fought in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but has more to it. The character and attitude of the national hero are celebrated and showcased brilliantly.

Here is a breakdown of how much the movie made in the first three days of its theatrical release

Day 1: Rs 4.07 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.61 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3.57 Crore

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 11.25 Crore(Rs 18.80Crore~ Gross)

Major 3 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

Nizam: 5.01 Crore

Ceeded: 1.28 Crore

UA: 1.42 Crore

East: 95 Lakhs

West: 63 Lakhs

Guntur: 75 Lakhs

Krishna: 71 Lakhs

Nellore: 50 Lakhs

AP-TG Total:- 11.25 Crore(18.80 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ROI:- 1.25 Crore

Hindi+ Other languages - 2.15 Crore

OS: 4.70 Crore

Total Worldwide Collections: 19.35 Crore(35.80 Crore~ Gross)

Composed by Sricharan Pakala, the film's background music was highly appreciated. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major with Adivi Sesh taking part in co-writing the script along with the director.