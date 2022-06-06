    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Major Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh Movie Reaches Break Even In Just 3 Days

      By
      |

      Adivi Sesh's latest flick Major, the real-life story of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan is received at the theatres with great enthusiasm and respect. The movie was released on June 3 worldwide and had special advance screenings at a few select major cities across India. The movie is a joint production venture of Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions and A+S Movies.

      Major Day 3 Box Office Collection

      The biographical action drama is not just about the martyrdom of Major Unnikrishnan, who fought in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but has more to it. The character and attitude of the national hero are celebrated and showcased brilliantly.

      Here is a breakdown of how much the movie made in the first three days of its theatrical release

      Major Day 3 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 4.07 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 3.61 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 3.57 Crore

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 11.25 Crore(Rs 18.80Crore~ Gross)

      Major 3 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

      Nizam: 5.01 Crore
      Ceeded: 1.28 Crore
      UA: 1.42 Crore
      East: 95 Lakhs
      West: 63 Lakhs
      Guntur: 75 Lakhs
      Krishna: 71 Lakhs
      Nellore: 50 Lakhs
      AP-TG Total:- 11.25 Crore(18.80 Crore~ Gross)

      KA+ROI:- 1.25 Crore
      Hindi+ Other languages - 2.15 Crore
      OS: 4.70 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collections: 19.35 Crore(35.80 Crore~ Gross)

      Composed by Sricharan Pakala, the film's background music was highly appreciated. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major with Adivi Sesh taking part in co-writing the script along with the director.

      Comments
      Read more about: major
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      IIFA Live