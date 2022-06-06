Major Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Adivi Sesh Movie Reaches Break Even In Just 3 Days
Adivi Sesh's latest flick Major, the real-life story of NSG Major late Sandeep Unnikrishnan is received at the theatres with great enthusiasm and respect. The movie was released on June 3 worldwide and had special advance screenings at a few select major cities across India. The movie is a joint production venture of Mahesh Babu's GMB Productions and A+S Movies.
The biographical action drama is not just about the martyrdom of Major Unnikrishnan, who fought in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but has more to it. The character and attitude of the national hero are celebrated and showcased brilliantly.
Here is a breakdown of how much the movie made in the first three days of its theatrical release
Day
1:
Rs
4.07
Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.61 Crore
Day 3: Rs 3.57 Crore
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 11.25 Crore(Rs 18.80Crore~ Gross)
Major 3 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide
Nizam:
5.01
Crore
Ceeded: 1.28 Crore
UA: 1.42 Crore
East: 95 Lakhs
West: 63 Lakhs
Guntur: 75 Lakhs
Krishna: 71 Lakhs
Nellore: 50 Lakhs
AP-TG Total:- 11.25 Crore(18.80 Crore~ Gross)
KA+ROI:-
1.25
Crore
Hindi+ Other languages - 2.15 Crore
OS: 4.70 Crore
Total Worldwide Collections: 19.35 Crore(35.80 Crore~ Gross)
Composed by Sricharan Pakala, the film's background music was highly appreciated. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major with Adivi Sesh taking part in co-writing the script along with the director.