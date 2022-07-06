Half Yearly Report 2022: RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi; The Best Of Hindi Films Which Won Hearts

RRR

After making pan-India films the new trend with his Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli made the audience go 'nacho nacho' with his visual spectacle RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Right from both the heroes' entry scenes, adrenaline pumping action scenes to making the audience shed a tear or two, the magnum opus worked wonders not just nationally but overseas as well.

KGF: Chapter 2

"Violence, Violence, Violence, I don't like, 1 Avoid.... but Violence likes me, I can't Avoid." The cinema halls erupted with loud claps and whistles when Yash unleased his 'badass' side on screen in KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prasanth Neel showed us how mass entertainers can never fail if done in the right way. Also, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera sent shivers down the spine with his villainy act.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's raw portrayal of the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley way back in the 90s, left the audience numbed and in tears. For some, it was a sort of catharsis. At the end of the day, the movie was an example of brave filmmaking.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt silenced all the naysayers who were apprehensive about her casting in Gangubai Kathiawadi with a powerful performance that spoke volumes about her growth as an actor. Even when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's writing faltered, the young star made sure that 'Gangu chand thhi aur chand hi rahegi.'

Jhund

With a brilliant star cast including Amitabh Bachchan and deft direction, Nagraj Manjule's sports drama Jhund made for an engaging watch. The hard-hitting narrative laced with humour made the movie an absolute 'angaar'!

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

Kartik Aaryan 'zig-zagged' his way into the audience's hearts with his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a time when the Hindi Film Industry was going through a dry spell. The popcorn entertainer which celebrated silly fun left the audience in splits.

Major

With Major, Adivi Sesh and his team paid a heartfelt tribute to real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi's confident performance marked with right blend of emotions struck a chord with the audience.