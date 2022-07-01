Pakka Commercial Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Gopichand's Action Comedy off To An Average Start!

Gopichand
starring
Pakka
Commercial,
a
courtroom
drama
directed
by
Maruthi
has
finally
hit
the
screens
after
a
long
time.
The
movie
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
but
the
lack
of
a
thick
story
and
proper
treatment
of
the
script
has
given
way
to
a
divide
talk
among
movie
buffs.
Although
the
performances
of
the
lead
actors
Gopichand
and
Raashi
Khanna
are
applauded,
the
movie
is
billed
as
a
routine
run-of-the-mill
attempt.
Director
Maruthi
is
known
for
films
overrun
with
comedy
but
Pakka
Commercial
has
very
few
moments
of
laughter.
Raashi
Khanna
nailed
her
performance
in
the
role
of
a
young
lawyer
Jhansi.
It
is
rare
to
find
women
actors
to
deliver
comedy
with
perfect
timing
and
impress
the
audience
but
Raashi
seemed
to
have
achieved
the
feat.
She
was
seen
in
a
couple
of
roles
earlier,
where
she
brought
out
her
best
comedy
timing.
The
movie
collected
somewhere
between
Rs
2
Core
and
Rs
3
Crore
from
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
states
on
the
release
day.
Gopichand
and
Raashi
have
come
together
for
the
second
time
after
Jil,
while
Maruthi
has
worked
with
Raashi
earlier
in
Prathi
Roju
Pandage.
The
film's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
by
Netflix
and
Aha.
The
date
of
the
premiere
is
yet
to
be
announced
by
the
makers.
Sathyaraj,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Rao
Ramesh,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
and
Ajay
Ghosh
are
a
few
actors
who
did
what
they
had
to,
in
supporting
roles
in
the
film.
Pakka
Commercial
is
jointly
produced
by
UV
Creations
and
Allu
Aravind's
GA2
Pictures.
The
film's
music
is
rendered
by
Jakes
Bejoy
and
Karm
Chawla
worked
as
the
cinematographer.