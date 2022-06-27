Ram Pothineni's Marriage Is On Cards! Actor Likely To Get Hitched To High School Girlfriend? Read On!

Ram Pothineni is undeniably one of the most handsome heroes of Tollywood, who is an eligible bachelor. The 34-year-old actor usually maintains a low-key profile and keeps his personal life at bay. He only speaks of his films and uses social media handles to keep in touch with his fans about his professional life.

The latest buzz has it that the actor is going to get hitched very soon. He has been seeing a high-school friend of his for a long time and their friendship grew into love. Both party families have met and spoke about taking their relationship forward by getting them both married.

If the grapevine is anything to be believed, the most eligible hero will tie the nuptial knot very soon either in August or September. There was no official confirmation as yet from either party. However, Ram's family is keen on announcing the happy news to the fans and public very soon.

With most of his peers getting into the nuptial bond, Ram, who is the relative of producer Sravanthi Ravi kishore is an actor who girls go gaga over. With his flawless complexion and dimple cheeks, Ram has this guy-next-door image and is a household favorite.

Ram made his debut at the age of 19 with YVS Chowdary directorial Devadas starring Ileana D Cruz. The movie is a blockbuster summer hit when it was released back in 2006. Ever since the actor has been choosy about the kind of roles he picks and has carved a niche for himself in the industry.

On the work front, Ram is now shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual The Warrior with director N Linguswamy with Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The movie is an action-comedy and has Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda, and Nadhiya in key roles.

Ram will be seen as Inspector Satya in The Warrior and the film's songs are already topping the music charts. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film which is being bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi. Naveen Nooli is on board as the film's editor and Sujith Vaassudev is cranking the camera.