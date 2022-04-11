    For Quick Alerts
      RRR Day 18 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR-Starrer Manages To Maintain Pace

      Just days before its huge clash with films like Beast and KGF Chapter 2, RRR surpassed the Rs 1000 Crore mark at the global box office. The period drama is now the third highest-grossing Indian film and is yet to surpass the record of Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion, whose collection now stands at Rs 2024 Crore and Rs 1810 Crore respectively.

      Well, post an impressive third weekend, the Rajamouli directorial saw a decline in its collection. In its primary market, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RRR made close to Rs 1.5 Crore (share) on Monday (day 18), taking the total figures to Rs 259.82 Crore. Notably, on day 17, the film had grossed Rs 389.35 Crore.

      Take a look at RRR's daywise box office collection here (Share-Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

      Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore
      Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore
      Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore
      Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore
      Day 16: Rs 3.10 Crore
      Day 17: Rs 4.71 Crore
      Day 18: Rs 1.5 Crore
      Total: Rs 259.82 Crore (approx)

      As the film has already surpassed the Rs 1000 Crore mark, its next focus will be to garner more moolah at the box office at least until Wednesday, when new releases will take over the theatres. Considering the upcoming big releases, this could potentially be the last week when RRR will be playing in cinemas.

      RRR also features Alia Bhatt along with Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Released on March 25, the film shattered many records at the box office. DVV Danayya has backed the film under the banner DVV Entertainment.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
