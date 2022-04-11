RRR Day 18 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR-Starrer Manages To Maintain Pace

Just days before its huge clash with films like Beast and KGF Chapter 2, RRR surpassed the Rs 1000 Crore mark at the global box office. The period drama is now the third highest-grossing Indian film and is yet to surpass the record of Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion, whose collection now stands at Rs 2024 Crore and Rs 1810 Crore respectively.

Well, post an impressive third weekend, the Rajamouli directorial saw a decline in its collection. In its primary market, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RRR made close to Rs 1.5 Crore (share) on Monday (day 18), taking the total figures to Rs 259.82 Crore. Notably, on day 17, the film had grossed Rs 389.35 Crore.

Take a look at RRR's daywise box office collection here (Share-Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 16: Rs 3.10 Crore

Day 17: Rs 4.71 Crore

Day 18: Rs 1.5 Crore

Total: Rs 259.82 Crore (approx)

As the film has already surpassed the Rs 1000 Crore mark, its next focus will be to garner more moolah at the box office at least until Wednesday, when new releases will take over the theatres. Considering the upcoming big releases, this could potentially be the last week when RRR will be playing in cinemas.

RRR also features Alia Bhatt along with Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Released on March 25, the film shattered many records at the box office. DVV Danayya has backed the film under the banner DVV Entertainment.