RRR: Resul Pookutty Calls SS Rajamouli’s Film ‘Gay Love Story’; Baahubali Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reacts

SS
Rajamouli's
latest
outing
RRR
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
biggest
hits
of
2022.
The
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan-starrer
is
also
being
loved
by
the
western
audience;
however,
they
consider
the
film
as
a
gay
love
story.
Well,
many
netizens
criticised
their
views
on
RRR.
Amidst
all,
filmmaker
Munish
Bhardwaj
criticised
RRR
by
calling
it
garbage.
He
tweeted,
"Saw
30
minutes
of
garbage
called
RRR
last
night."
Oscar-winning
sound
designer
Resul
Pookutty
reacted
to
his
tweet
by
stating,
"Gay
love
story
...."
(sic)
Well,
Resul
Pookutty's
comment
didn't
go
down
well,
Baabhubali
producer
Shobu
Yarlagadda
as
he
reacted
to
his
tweet
and
said
that
he
doesn't
think
that
SS
Rajamouli's
film
is
a
'gay
love
story'.
He
took
to
Twitter
and
wrote,
"I
don't
think
@RRRMovie
is
a
gay
love
story
as
you
say
but
even
if
it
was,
is
'gay
love
story'
a
bad
thing?
How
can
you
justify
using
this?
Extremely
disappointed
that
someone
of
your
accomplishments
can
stoop
so
low!"
(sic)
Resul
replied
to
Shobu
Yarlagadda's
tweet
and
wrote,
"Agree
totally.Absolutely
nothing
wrong
even
if
it
was.
I
merely
quoted2
my
frnd,d
banter
that
already
exists
in
public
domain
¬hing
else.
There
is
no
stooping
factor
in
this.U
don't
have2
take
it
seriously
Shobu,I
didn't
mean
any
offense2
any
stake
holders.I
rest
my
case
here!"
(sic)
Talking
about
RRR,
the
film
also
stars
Alia
Bhatt,
Ajay
Devgn,
Shriya
Saran,
Olivia
Morris
and
others
in
key
roles.
The
SS
Rajamouli
directorial
was
also
released
on
March
25,
2022
in
Hindi,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam
and
Kannada.
RRR
has
reportedly
minted
Rs
1200
Crore
worldwide.