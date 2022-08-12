India
      Sita Ramam Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Period Romantic Film Becomes A Classic!

      Actor Dulquer Salmaan's direct Telugu film Sita Ramam, a periodic romance film, is continuing its successful run at the box office. It has been a week since the release and the movie has already achieved a break-even point. Co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is met with great reviews for the story, narration, screenplay, performances, music, and stunning visuals.

      Sita Ramam Day 7 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 7 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 4.28 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.23 Crore
      UA: Rs 1.67 Crore
      East: Rs 1.01 Crore
      West: Rs 66 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 77 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 89 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 42 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 10.93 Crore (Rs 20 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 1.15 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 3 Crore
      OS - Rs 4.10 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 19.18 Crore (Rs Rs 37.80 Crore Gross)

      Sita Ramam is the story of Lieutenant Ram and his lover Sita, a woman he meets after falling in love through the exchange of letters. Fate has some other plans in store for the lovers. Ram writes one final letter to Sita before his execution and Afreen, a Pakistani youngster portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna plays a crucial role in delivering it to Sita after several years.

      Sita Ramam was produced by Aswini Dutt and his daughter Swapna on Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners. The cinematography, which received great applause from the viewers, is a collective work of PS Vinod and Sheryaas Krishna. The film's songs and the background score received great response. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the soundtrack of Sita Ramam. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handled the editing of the film, which has dialogues penned by Hanu Raghavapudi, Jay Krishna, and Raj Kumar Kandamudi.

      Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
      X