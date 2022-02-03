SSMB 28 Launched, Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde, Trivikram Srinivas Attend The Muhurat Ceremony

Mahesh Babu's next tentatively titled #SSMB28 went on floors in Hyderabad. The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas was launched on Thursday (February 3) with a customary puja. As usual, Mahesh decided to give the launch a miss, however, his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar graced the ceremony and gave the first clap for his upcoming film.

Director Trivikram Srinivas and the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde were also in attendance. Several pictures from the ceremony have already gone viral on social media, and fans are evidently happy and have been trending hashtag #SSMB28FirstClap to celebrate the moment since early morning.

Though details about the other cast members are yet to be revealed by the makers, the latest reports suggest that Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon will also be a part of the project as one of the female leads. Produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film's technical team includes celebrated music composer and 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman, cinematographer R Madhi and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Well, the film marks Mahesh's third collaboration with Trivikram after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Notably, the duo is teaming up for a project after almost 11 years.

Take a look at some of the viral pictures from the launch here

As for now, Mahesh is awaiting the release of his another highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers have locked May 12, 2022, as the release date. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, the film is helmed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus, the film has music and background score tuned by S Thaman. The action entertainer's first single will be released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.