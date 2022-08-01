The Warrior OTT Release Date and Time: Ram Pothineni's Action Drama To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Tollywood's Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, who has made his Kollywood debut with director N Lingusamy's The Warriorr, is now ready for OTT streaming. The movie, which is touted to be a high-octane cop action drama, is said to be available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The official Twitter account of Disney+ Hotstar Telugu shared that The Warrior will stream from August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Warrior stars Krithi Shetty as RJ Maha Lakshmi, the love interest of Ram, who plays the role of DSP Satya. The movie also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda, and Nadhiya among others in prominent roles.

Although the movie did not fare well at the box office in Tamil and Telugu, the movie's action choreography and scenes between Ram and Aadhi received good applause. Music for the film by Devi Sri Prasad also added to its pre-release buzz. Two songs namely 'Let's Go On The Bulletu' and 'Whistle' have become chartbusters. The movie was released amid huge expectations but received divided talk on the very first day of its release on July 14.

Dialogues of the film are penned by Sai Madhav Burra in Telugu and Brinda Sarathy in Tamil. Cinematography is rendered by Sujith Vaassudev and Naveen Nooli edited the film. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 70 Crore and secured Rs 36.90 Crore only.