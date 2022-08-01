The Warrior OTT Release Date and Time: Ram Pothineni's Action Drama To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Tollywood's
Energetic
Star
Ram
Pothineni,
who
has
made
his
Kollywood
debut
with
director
N
Lingusamy's
The
Warriorr,
is
now
ready
for
OTT
streaming.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
high-octane
cop
action
drama,
is
said
to
be
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
official
Twitter
account
of
Disney+
Hotstar
Telugu
shared
that
The
Warrior
will
stream
from
August
11
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
Warrior
stars
Krithi
Shetty
as
RJ
Maha
Lakshmi,
the
love
interest
of
Ram,
who
plays
the
role
of
DSP
Satya.
The
movie
also
stars
Aadhi
Pinisetty,
Akshara
Gowda,
and
Nadhiya
among
others
in
prominent
roles.
Although
the
movie
did
not
fare
well
at
the
box
office
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
the
movie's
action
choreography
and
scenes
between
Ram
and
Aadhi
received
good
applause.
Music
for
the
film
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad
also
added
to
its
pre-release
buzz.
Two
songs
namely
'Let's
Go
On
The
Bulletu'
and
'Whistle'
have
become
chartbusters.
The
movie
was
released
amid
huge
expectations
but
received
divided
talk
on
the
very
first
day
of
its
release
on
July
14.
Dialogues
of
the
film
are
penned
by
Sai
Madhav
Burra
in
Telugu
and
Brinda
Sarathy
in
Tamil.
Cinematography
is
rendered
by
Sujith
Vaassudev
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
the
film.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
70
Crore
and
secured
Rs
36.90
Crore
only.