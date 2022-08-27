Venkatesh Green Signaled A Story Narrated By Shiva Nirvana, Project To Kickstart Shortly?

Victory Venkatesh, who was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's multistarrer film F3, is finally in the news for his next project. Venkatesh is currently spending time with his family. A slapstick comedy, F3, which came as a sequel to F2, remained an average film at the box office for its over-the-top content and no solid story. The film, however, managed to evoke some laughter here and there.

According to the latest buzz in Tollywood, director Shiva Nirvana, who debuted with Nani-starrer Ninnu Kori has narrated the story to Venkatesh. Venkatesh is said to have given his nod for going ahead with developing the idea and coming up with a bound script so that they can take the project on floors.

Shiva Nirvana is currently filming Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The movie is said to be a romantic drama and is nearing completion. He is expected to wrap it up before beginning the work on his next project.

On the other hand, director Teja's Aata Nade Veta Nade was announced with Venkatesh in the lead role with Shriya Saran as the female lead opposite Venkatesh. The makers reportedly even finished shooting a couple of portions. However, there is no confirmation about the same as yet. Meanwhile, if Venkatesh and Shiva Nirvana's project materialises, fans would be happy and there are high chances of an entertaining film coming out. The venture would be produced by Daggubati Suresh under his Suresh Productions banner.