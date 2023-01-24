Jabardasth Rithu Chowdary's Father Passes Away; Actress Shares A Heart-Wrenching Post On Instagram

Telugu
small
TV
actress,
Jabardasth
fame
Rithu
Chowdary
is
mourning
the
death
of
her
dear
father.
On
January
24,
the
actress
took
to
her
social
media
accounts
to
share
the
sad
news.
She
was
so
heartbroken
and
her
emotional
note
made
her
fans
and
followers
teary-eyed.
Jabardasth
Rithu
Chowdary
Rithu
posted
a
reel
that
featured
herself
with
her
family
members
and
mainly
her
father,
announcing
the
news.
In
the
picture
collage,
her
father
was
seen
goofing
along
with
her,
feeding
her,
playing
with
her,
and
pampering
her.
Going
by
it,
one
can
see
the
beautiful
bond
she
shares
with
her
father,
who
was
also
a
doting
dad
to
a
young
and
vibrant
daughter.
Rithu
wrote
a
detailed
message
depicting
the
love
and
bonding
they
both
shared.
Rithu
Chowdary
gained
a
good
fan
following
among
Telugu
people
by
portraying
various
kinds
of
roles
in
serials.
She
also
appeared
in
dance
shows
and
comedy
skits.
Following
the
news,
several
fans
and
her
colleagues
posted
messages
and
comments
trying
to
send
her
peace
and
condoling
the
death.
Actress
Vishnupriya
Bhimaneni
wrote,
"I
love
you
uncle
I
CELEBRATE
you
ND
how
amazing
father
and
son
you
were.
Praying
for
peace
for
ur
soul."
(sic)
she
wrote
with
a
ton
of
heart
emojis.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 23:03 [IST]